$2.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) to post $2.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57. Saia posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $12.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $14.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.38.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 13.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 32.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Saia by 52.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after buying an additional 353,020 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Saia by 21,243.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after buying an additional 449,093 shares during the last quarter.

Saia stock opened at $209.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.24. Saia has a 12 month low of $187.02 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.