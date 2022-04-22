$29.78 Million in Sales Expected for iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iSun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the highest is $37.55 million. iSun reported sales of $7.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 310.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that iSun will report full-year sales of $151.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $165.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $202.50 million, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iSun.
Several research firms recently commented on ISUN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of iSun in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
ISUN stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. iSun has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $13.98.
iSun Company Profile (Get Rating)
iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iSun (ISUN)
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iSun (ISUN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.