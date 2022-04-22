$29.78 Million in Sales Expected for iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iSun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the highest is $37.55 million. iSun reported sales of $7.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 310.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iSun will report full-year sales of $151.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $165.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $202.50 million, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iSun.

Several research firms recently commented on ISUN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of iSun in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISUN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iSun by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iSun by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iSun by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iSun by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iSun during the second quarter worth $142,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISUN stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. iSun has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

