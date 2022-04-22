$300.04 Million in Sales Expected for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) will report $300.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.65 million and the highest is $301.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheels Up Experience.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 57,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 884,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE UP opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $15.00.
About Wheels Up Experience (Get Rating)
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.
