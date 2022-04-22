$300.58 Million in Sales Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) to report $300.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $343.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.40 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $256.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.16 million.

GMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $480.86.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.48 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after buying an additional 222,776 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 25.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

