$33.08 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $33.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.23 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $139.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.02 million to $142.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $158.51 million, with estimates ranging from $154.54 million to $161.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MITK. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $576.32 million, a P/E ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

