$334.82 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will post sales of $334.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $346.17 million and the lowest is $331.20 million. Alignment Healthcare posted sales of $267.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,607.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.