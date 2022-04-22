$345.69 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will report $345.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.47 million to $365.60 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $416.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $72.67.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

