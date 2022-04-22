3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $159.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “3M seems well-positioned to benefit from its solid product portfolio, marketing activities and shareholder-friendly policies. Healthy business in electronic materials, home improvement, manufacturing, healthcare IT, automotive/mobility and wound care will be tailwinds. The company’s ability to generate strong cash flows adds to its strength. For 2022, it anticipates total revenue growth of 1-4%, with organic growth of 2-5%. Earnings are predicted to be $10.15-$10.65, suggesting a rise from $10.12 in 2021. However, it expects the demand for disposable respirators to decline in 2022, hurting organic growth by 2% and earnings by 45 cents. Logistics/raw material-related cost headwinds are predicted to be $350-$450 million and forex woes are likely to hurt sales by 1%. In the past three months, the stock has underperformed the industry.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

MMM traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $149.15. 32,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,330. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.51.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

