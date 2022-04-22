$401.10 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) will report sales of $401.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $366.30 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $404.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $450.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $622,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after purchasing an additional 236,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 33,214 shares during the last quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

