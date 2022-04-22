$416.98 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) to post sales of $416.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $366.00 million and the highest is $514.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $340.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRK. Truist Financial upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 186.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

