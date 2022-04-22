$44.04 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will post sales of $44.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.10 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $43.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $178.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.93 million to $183.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $197.17 million, with estimates ranging from $190.31 million to $204.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $87.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $612.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $78.39 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 94,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

