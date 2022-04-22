$45.47 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) to report sales of $45.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.00 million. Telos reported sales of $55.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $235.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.80 million to $241.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $277.67 million, with estimates ranging from $268.50 million to $289.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Telos by 16.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Telos by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 115.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,022 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 136.9% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 864,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 31.2% during the third quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 190,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLS stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.06. Telos has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

