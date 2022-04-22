$51.80 Million in Sales Expected for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) to report sales of $51.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software reported sales of $30.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $207.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $207.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $230.65 million, with estimates ranging from $228.80 million to $232.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $49.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million.

ABST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $411.43 million, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.0642 dividend. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

