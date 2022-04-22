$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) to announce $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $800,000.00. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $4.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.27 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.54% and a negative net margin of 496.98%.

VYNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.96.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

