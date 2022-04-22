$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) to announce $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $800,000.00. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $4.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.27 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.54% and a negative net margin of 496.98%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.96.
VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.
