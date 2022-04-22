$638.03 Million in Sales Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) will announce $638.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $633.22 million and the highest is $640.40 million. ManTech International posted sales of $633.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. ManTech International’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $6,732,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in ManTech International by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANT stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

