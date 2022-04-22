$652.15 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) to report sales of $652.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $643.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $661.00 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $589.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

