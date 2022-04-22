$7.45 Million in Sales Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) to post sales of $7.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.70 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $6.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $34.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $35.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $41.73 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $42.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BrainsWay by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.50 million, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.07. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94.

BrainsWay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.