$75.91 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) to post $75.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.40 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $76.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $332.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $365.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $398.35 million, with estimates ranging from $369.04 million to $425.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.71%. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on WPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 264,711 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.