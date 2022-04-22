$88.99 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) to report $88.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.00 million and the highest is $90.38 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $95.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $357.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $363.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $386.13 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $396.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

