888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 617.86 ($8.04).

888 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 545 ($7.09) to GBX 500 ($6.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.98) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 197.70 ($2.57) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £740.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. 888 has a 1-year low of GBX 179.80 ($2.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 494 ($6.43). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 211.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

