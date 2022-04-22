ABB (NYSE:ABB) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.77.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.70. 2,755,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. ABB has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in ABB by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in ABB by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 88,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 9.9% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 30.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

