ABB (NYSE:ABB) Price Target Increased to CHF 27 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from CHF 26 to CHF 27 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

ABB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.37. 319,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,317. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. ABB has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ABB will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of ABB by 93.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,531,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

