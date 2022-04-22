ABB (NYSE:ABB) PT Raised to CHF 33 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

ABB stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 217,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ABB has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. ABB’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ABB will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ABB by 187.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after buying an additional 2,082,548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,380,000 after buying an additional 716,706 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,772,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth $11,531,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

