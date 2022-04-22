ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 37 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 37 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 41 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 34 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 33.50.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.