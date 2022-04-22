ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 37 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 37 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 41 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 34 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 33.50.
ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.
ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.
