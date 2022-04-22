ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 32 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 32 price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 41 price objective on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price target on ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 price objective on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 34 target price on ABB in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 33.50.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

