Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

NYSE:ABT opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

