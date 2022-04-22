AbbVie (ABBV) to Release Earnings on Friday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter. AbbVie has set its FY22 guidance at $14.00-14.20 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AbbVie to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $158.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $279.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

