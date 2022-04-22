Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.43 million, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $49.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Absolute Software will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Absolute Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABST. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.