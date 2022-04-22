Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$61.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.35 million.

