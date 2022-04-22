ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.52. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 46,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 49,644 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,142,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,812.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,067 shares of company stock worth $195,326. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

