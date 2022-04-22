Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.24. Accel Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $300,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $252,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,679,404 over the last 90 days. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,530,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,895.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,139 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACEL stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

