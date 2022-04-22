Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $322.31 on Friday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.33.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,256,728. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $718,796,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

