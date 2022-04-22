Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of TSE ACD opened at C$8.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.41. Accord Financial has a 52-week low of C$6.94 and a 52-week high of C$9.20.
Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.47 million during the quarter.
Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.
