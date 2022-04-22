ACM Research (ACMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect ACM Research to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. ACM Research has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $875.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

