adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on adidas in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on adidas from €280.00 ($301.08) to €255.00 ($274.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.71. adidas has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that adidas will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $894,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of adidas by 30.5% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

