adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.60.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on adidas in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on adidas from €280.00 ($301.08) to €255.00 ($274.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.71. adidas has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $894,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of adidas by 30.5% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
About adidas (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
