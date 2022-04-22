adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €250.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €250.00 ($268.82) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($311.83) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($365.59) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($376.34) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($322.58) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($306.45) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €296.56 ($318.88).

Shares of FRA:ADS traded up €4.35 ($4.68) during trading on Thursday, hitting €208.05 ($223.71). 563,313 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €211.21 and a 200 day moving average of €244.30. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($216.14).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

