Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.82% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
