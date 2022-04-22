Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

AEDFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aedifica from €120.00 ($129.03) to €125.00 ($134.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aedifica in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Aedifica stock remained flat at $$118.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Aedifica has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.22.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

