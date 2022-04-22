Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of AVTE stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,240. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

