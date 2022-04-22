Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Major Shareholder Acquires $36,387,627.54 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at $92,847,847.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Private Ltd Gic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Private Ltd Gic purchased 134,197 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $4,694,211.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,915,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,365,191. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.35.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. DA Davidson raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Affirm by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Affirm by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Affirm by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

