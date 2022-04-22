Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

AGGZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

AGGZF opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.1166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

