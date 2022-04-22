Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.33.

AFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$40.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$762.46 million and a P/E ratio of 81.30. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.85 and a 12 month high of C$45.91.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$327.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$287.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.8599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

