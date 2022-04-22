Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.32). Agenus posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agenus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 31,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,603. The company has a market cap of $540.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. Agenus has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

