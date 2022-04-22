Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

