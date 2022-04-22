Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.55.

TSE AEM opened at C$77.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.96. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$58.02 and a 12 month high of C$89.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,532.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 153,703 shares in the company, valued at C$9,872,189.99. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total value of C$1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,437,377.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

