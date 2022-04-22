Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Increased to C$96.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.64.

TSE AEM traded down C$1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$75.98. The company had a trading volume of 686,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$75.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$58.02 and a 1-year high of C$89.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.17.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 153,703 shares in the company, valued at C$9,872,189.99. Also, Director Sean Boyd purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$66.75 per share, with a total value of C$667,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,899,455.75.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

