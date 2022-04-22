Air Canada (AC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Air Canada (TSE: AC) recently:

4/14/2022 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

4/6/2022 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$23.50 to C$24.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$32.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Air Canada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark to C$27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Air Canada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$31.00.

2/22/2022 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$24.66 on Friday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.6699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at C$238,023.24. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Insiders have sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602 over the last 90 days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

