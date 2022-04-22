Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €4.00 by Barclays

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) received a €4.00 ($4.30) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.87) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.94) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.75) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.46) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

AF stock opened at €4.19 ($4.51) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.04. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($15.75).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

