Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT Raised to €114.00 at Barclays

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($129.03) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €95.00 ($102.15) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Akzo Nobel stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.06. 159,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

