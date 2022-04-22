Alamos Gold Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$256.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.59 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.20.

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.74. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$11.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -34.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$229,458.94.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.